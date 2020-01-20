NEW YORK — Ben Simmons is receiving criticism for a perceived lack of offensive aggressiveness in fourth quarters. That’s when the 76ers point guard defers to teammates Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson and just about anyone else on the court.
Simmons averaged 11.4 shots per game heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the All-Star was averaging only 1.59 shots in the final quarter of games.
“Ben Simmons’ judgment world is bizarre to me,” coach Brett Brown said. "Oftentimes amazingly unfair, a little bit inaccurate, because it is driven out of a stat sheet.
“You look at ‘Did he shoot a three tonight? No, he didn’t. Did he take two shots in the fourth period or 10?’ ”
Brown said he judges Simmons’ performances on the 23-year-old’s defense and how he creates opportunities for teammates.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder was averaging 15.5 points, a league-fifth-best 8.4 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.1 steals.
“Did he play defense?" Brown said of what he judges. “Did he lead the team? Did he get the team shots that needed to be taken? Yes, yes, and yes.”
Simmons has excelled in the early offense with the Sixers playing at a more sustained uptempo pace since center Joel Embiid was sidelined Jan. 6 with a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
“It’s just a dunk fest, dunk, dunk, dunk,” Brown said. “He’s running through people, and it’s generated a lot through our defense and him running a lot in open court.”