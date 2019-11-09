Ben Simmons will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained right shoulder when the 76ers host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.
He will be re-evaluated on Monday for Tuesday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. A team spokesman said the point guard is progressing and feeling better.
Simmons told The Inquirer on Friday that he’s going to make sure he’s 100% healed before returning. Yahoo Sports reported Simmons will likely miss three games. That would mean Simmons might return on Wednesday against the Magic in Orlando.
Simmons hurt his shoulder in the first quarter of a 106-104 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday in Utah. He received an entry pass in the high post and spun right to make a move. His right shoulder banged into the chest of Utah’s Royce O’Neale, and Simmons exited the game for good during a break with 5 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half.
The Sixers (5-3) will look to snap a three-game skid when they face the Hornets (4-4) on Sunday.