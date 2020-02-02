Meanwhile, Joel Embiid struggled from nearly everywhere except the foul line. He made all nine of his free throws en route to finishing with 11 points. The three-time All-Star starter, however, made just 1 of 11 shots from the floor, blocked 2 shots, had 5 rebounds and finished with 4 turnovers (all coming in the first quarter) while playing 23 minutes, 26 seconds. Embiid had only three rebounds through three quarters.