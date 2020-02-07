A: Miami kind of hit a home run at the trade deadline, acquiring Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, while trading away Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. But at the same time, they had the assets to go out and get Iguodala, Crowder and Hill. So it’s kind of unfair for me to compare the two teams because we are not talking apples for apples. But I think the Sixers did a solid job considering they didn’t really have any assets to give up. They literally picked up Burks and Robinson, two rotation guys for three second-round picks.