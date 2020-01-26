Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 108-91 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: When you break it down, Ben Simmons gets this even on a night he had five turnovers. The Sixers point guard was back to being a versatile and dominant player. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals to go with those turnovers. He shot 12-for-15 was graded out at a plus-15. Simmons played in the post in addition to his normal perimeter spot.
Worst performance: I have to give this to Danny Green. The Lakers shooting guard had more turnovers (three) than points (two). Green missed six of his seven shots - including going 0-for-5 on three-pointers. He did have two steals and five rebounds. But his horrid shooting and turnovers were hard to overlook.
Best defensive performance: This is a tough one because Simmons and Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso were more than worthy candidates. But Matisse Thybulle was the thief of the night. The Sixers standout rookie finished with a career-high five steals to go with one block. Attacking from the start, Thybulle recorded three of his steals in the first quarter. His first one came when he picked LeBron James’ pocket 1 minute, 52 seconds into the game.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Lakers’ three-point shooting. They made just 6 or 31 threes for 19.4%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Sixers holding the Lakers to a season-low 91 points. Philly improved 14-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 100 points.
Best of the best: I have to give it to James scoring 29 and moving past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA all-time scoring list. He came into the night needing 18 points to pass Bryant. James, a four-time league MVP. now has 33,655 career points, trailing Kareem Addul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928).
Worst of the worst: This goes to Zhaire Smith’s injury. The second-year player was called up from the Delaware Blue Coats, suffered a left ankle sprain in the first quarter. He did not return in what was his first appearance of the season. Smith finished with one assist in his 2:58 of action.