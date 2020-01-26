Best defensive performance: This is a tough one because Simmons and Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso were more than worthy candidates. But Matisse Thybulle was the thief of the night. The Sixers standout rookie finished with a career-high five steals to go with one block. Attacking from the start, Thybulle recorded three of his steals in the first quarter. His first one came when he picked LeBron James’ pocket 1 minute, 52 seconds into the game.