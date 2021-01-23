In Ben Simmons’ estimation, this has been a good season.
The 76ers “facilitator” is averaging a career-low 12.4 points and shooting a career-worst 51.2 %. Yet, he’ll tell you he’s focused on winning, not statistics.
While he feels that way, the two-time All-Stars’ play has drawn criticism on social media. Critic says he’s too passive on offense and hasn’t shown any growth in that area.
“I think it’s been good,” Simmons said Friday night after finishing with 15 points and 11 assists in the 122-110 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
“I don’t go on Instagram,” he added. “I don’t go on Twitter. So I can’t really answer the question in terms to what people are saying, because I don’t give a [freak], honestly. But unless [coach Doc Rivers] is saying something or [assistant coach Sam Cassell], or you know people coming to me, then it’s a different story.
“But I’m trying to win games. That’s why we are all here, to win.”
Simmons was aggressive in the clutch stretch Friday.
He scored 11 of his points on 5-for-7 shooting, three assists and one steal came in the fourth quarter. He sparked the Sixers in a decisive 14-2 run to break the game open in the fourth quarter.