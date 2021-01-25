DETROIT — Ben Simmons is starting to look like ... well ...um ... Ben Simmons.
The 76ers’ “facilitator” is coming off his best five-quarter stretch of the season, no longer looking like an odd fit in Doc Rivers’ system.
On Friday, Simmons took over the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 15 points late in the home victory over the Boston Celtics. He followed that by tallying 16 of his season-high 20 points while going 6-for-6 from the foul line in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. He ended up making 10 of 12 foul shots. None more important than the 3 of 4 he made down the stretch in the four-point victory at Little Caesars Arena.
“Just having that confidence to knock those free throws down in a close game was big right now,” teammate Tobias Harris said of Simmons, a 65.9% free-throw shooter. “We need that confidence from him throughout the whole year and to where we want to go.
“Now these are the moments that you build it, and he’s putting in the work and he’s playing with great energy.”
But despite the work he’s put in, critics will say Simmons hasn’t shown any offensive growth since being selected first-overall in the 2016 NBA draft. While it’s gotten slightly better, there’s still a hesitancy to shoot jumpers and three-pointers. He still drives the lane, jumps in the air and passes backwards in the perimeter often leading to turnovers. And with the game on the line, Simmons still has a knack for passing the ball to less heralded teammates instead to using his size and speed to get to the rim. (In his defense, that wasn’t the case on Friday and Saturday).
Perhaps taking up for Simmons, Rivers often compares his role to that of Rajon Rondo on the Boston Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship team that Rivers coached. Rivers would point out that like Simmons, Rondo wasn’t a shooter. Yet, Rondo was still effective in the playoffs where the game is more of a half-court setting.
But there’s a major difference Rivers doesn’t mention.
Rondo was a role-playing point guard, who played alongside the Celtics big three − Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce. So he didn’t have to shoot.
However, Simmons is a two-time All-Star, a third-team All-NBA selection and joins Joel Embiid and Harris as the Sixers’ big three. The Sixers will need him to shoot and be aggressive to be successful in the playoffs.
The fact is if Simmons doesn’t play like he did the past five quarters, the Sixers are destined for a second-round playoff exit at best.
The team realizes that, and obviously has some concerns based on trying to package him in a trade to acquire James Harden from the Houston Rockets. The Brooklyn Nets instead acquired Harden to form a big three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
The inability to get Harden didn’t sit with a portion of Sixers faithful, who refer to Simmons as the next Andre Iguodala. Iguodala had a lucrative contract as a Sixer, but never lived up to the fans’ expectations.
Simmons said Friday that he’s not bothered by the criticism and/or being trolled on social media.
“I don’t go on Instagram,” he said. “I don’t go on Twitter. So I can’t really answer the question in terms to what people are saying, because I don’t give a [freak], honestly. But unless Doc is saying something or [assistant coach Sam Cassell], or you know people coming to me, then it’s a different story.
“But I’m trying to win games. That’s why we are all here, to win.”
While he’s upbeat, Simmons being involved in trade decisions and being ridiculed by a fan base and pundits is a lot for someone who is used to being adored.
Harris thinks Simmons’ situation has brought the Sixers closer as a unit.
“We understand that everyone is criticized in some sort of way in any facet,” said Harris. “But when we come in that locker room, we look at each other as brothers and teammates. And we look at the next guy as how can you help the team win. ...
“At the end of the day, you can criticize his points or whatever, but we know what we expect from him night-in and night-out.”
They expect Simmons to play with energy, to push the pace as the facilitator and be the first-team All-Defensive player that he is.
“The only true criticism that we know as a team that really matters is our record and how we play night-in and night-out,” Harris said. “That’s what we focus on.”
There’s few complaints as the Sixers take an 11-5 record, best in the Eastern Conference, into Monday’s contest against the Pistons (3-13) at Little Caesars Arena. Joel Embiid remains questionable for the game. The 76ers say the center continues to deal with back tightness. His status will be updated prior to the game.
Simmons has been criticized for averaging a career-low 12.9 points and career-high 3.8 turnovers. Yet, he’s also averaging 8.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.7 steals while playing point guard, forward and center all in the same game.
Rivers doesn’t label him by position, referring to him as a “facilitator” due to his multifaceted roll. It’s a role that Simmons likes.
“It means I’m unique and different,” he said. “There’s not too many guys that are able to do what I do. I’m getting to the rim scoring, rebounding and facilitating and defensively getting stops.
“There’s not too many players in the NBA that do that. It’s rare.”
Simmons is intent on continuing to grow his game and get better for his team. In addition to attempting more open jumpers and/or perimeter shots, he has to be more consistent at the foul line.
“But ultimately, I just want to win,” he said. “How I’m ready to do that is whether it’s getting 10 steals and no points and no rebounds or 50 assists, whatever it is, I’m going to do.”