KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Ben Simmons is injured.
The 76ers power forward left the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards with a left knee injury and did not return.
Simmons grabbed an offensive rebound with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left the quarter. He dribbled to the corner before throwing an outlet pass to Al Horford. The two-time All-Star then flexed his left leg, grabbed his hamstring and walked off the court. He gingerly walked back to the locker room, followed by general manager Elton Brand.
The team would only say that it was a left knee injury and that his knee was being evaluated. However, Yahoo Sports reported that Simmons did not experience any swelling or pain his his knee.
Simmons had missed the final eight games before the NBA shutdown in March with a pinched nerve in his lower back.
