PHOENIX —The Sixers’ Ben Simmons guarded Portland Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard on Thursday. Two nights earlier, he took on on Sacramento Kings standout De’Aaron Fox.
And don’t be surprised to see him on Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker at some point Saturday.
For Simmons, this is the norm.
“I take pride in guarding the best player on the floor every night,” Simmons said. “It’s not a one-off thing. If you watch me, I’m typically guarding the best player. And typically the best players are guards, or shooting guards, whatever it is. And I love that.”
The two-time All-Star and reigning first-team All-Defensive selection loves that his teammates tell him, “You go out there and lock this guy up.”
You know there are nights when opposing players go off on a scoring tear – that’s bound to happen. “But most of the time, I feel like I’m doing a good job and making the right plays,” Simmons said. “You know, I feel like I’m the best defender in the NBA.”
Simmons is sixth in the league in steals per game, averaging 1.7 per game. That’s down from the league-best 2.1 steals he averaged last season. He leads the league in deflections per game (4.0), loose balls recovered per game (1.6), and is tied with Toronto’s Fred VanVleet for total loose balls recovered (36). Simmons is second in total deflections (92).
In Thursday’s 118-114 loss at Portland, Simmons finished with a season-high 23 points along with 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, and a block. But his defense against Lillard received a lot of attention.
Lillard got the best of him early on. He scored 19 points in the first quarter on 4-for-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 three-pointers. However, Lillard, who finished with 30 points, made just 2-of-14 shots the rest of the game. A lot of that had to do with the Sixers trapping him starting in the middle of the first quarter.
Stepping up his intensity and being more aggressive, Simmons made Lillard fight to get past midcourt at times down the stretch.
“I was just trying to be physical down the stretch,” he said, “guard my guy, trying to make plays.”