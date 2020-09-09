Things just got interesting in the 76ers coaching search.
Billy Donovan became a possible candidate for the job Tuesday night after news broke that the coach and Oklahoma City Thunder are parting ways. The Thunder’s season concluded with a first-round postseason loss to the Houston Rockets.
Donovan’s contract expired after Oklahoma City was eliminated in Game 7 last Wednesday. He and the Thunder have decided not to pursue a contract extension. The Chicago Bulls are expected to consider him for their vacant head coaching job, according to ESPN.
The Sixers fired Brett Brown on Aug. 24, one day after being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue is regarded as the-front runner to replace Brown.
However, Donovan could become a prime candidate for the Sixers, Indiana Pacers, and New Orleans Pelicans jobs.
The Long Island, N.Y., native is this season’s National Basketball Coaches Association’s co-coach of the year with Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. The league’s coaches vote on the award.
Donovan signed a five-year deal with the Thunder before the 2015-16 season after a success stint at the University of Florida. Sixers post player Al Horford won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007 under Donovan.
The coach compiled a 243-157 record (.608) and advanced to the postseason in all five of his seasons with the Thunder. He led Oklahoma City to the conference finals during his first season with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
“This place will always be special to us,” Donovan said in a statement. “I will always hold this organization in the highest regard and wish the Thunder and their fans the success they deserve.”
The Thunder are heading toward a rebuilding project, leading Donovan and team executive vice president/general manager Sam Presti to agree it’s best for both sides to part ways.