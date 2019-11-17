CLEVELAND – The 76ers got back to their winning ways, and looked like a contender in doing so.
They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-95, Sunday afternoon at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Sixers (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the third time in their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Cavs (4-8) extended their losing streak to three games,
On this day, the visitors looked every bit like a team favored to reach the NBA Finals.
A lot of that had to do with their shooting, especially in the first half.
They shot 66.7% (28 of 42) in the first half and 54.8% for the game. They made 9 of 23 three-pointers for 39.1%.
But their field-goal percentage, points (68), and field goals (28) in the first half were all season bests. Their 20 assists in the first two quarters were the most assists for any half.
The Sixers’ sharpshooting enabled them to open up two 29-point advantages in the second quarter. They ended up taking a commanding 68-44 lead into the half.
Ben Simmons posted his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and a season-high 11 assists. The All-Star point guard also added 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks, and 3 turnovers. His four double-doubles are second on the team behind Joel Embiid’s six.
Tobias Harris had 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting to go with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He and Simmons were two of the Sixers’ six double-figure scorers.
Embiid (14 points), James Ennis(14), Furkan Korkmaz (13), and Al Horford (11) were the others. Simmons and Embiid sat out the fourth quarter.
The visitors had 10 players score in the first half. Embiid had 14 points, Harris added 12. Ennis had 9 followed by Simmons (8) and Richardson (8), Matisse Thybulle (6), Korkmaz (4) and Trey Burke (2).
This was Burke’s first appearance since scoring a season-high 12 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 10.
He entered Sunday’s game at the 2-minute, 28-second mark of the first quarter and quickly made an impact. The reserve point guard assisted on Embiid’s 6-foot hook shot with 1:48 left in the quarter. Then Burke scored a 16-foot jumper 20 seconds later.
Burke, who finished with 5 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists Sunday, missed Tuesday’s game against the Cavs due to left calf tightness. However, he didn’t play in the previous two games due to coach’s decision.
The Sixers opened up a commanding 29-point lead (60-31) on Harris’ dunk with 4:05 left in the half.
The Sixers continued where they left off, scoring the first seven points of first half to open up a 31-point cushion (75-44). The Cavs pulled closed the gap to 15 points (102-87) with 5:58 remaining in the game.
This matchup will go down as the bird game. A black bird flew around the arena during the game. At one point in the second quarter, it landed in the paint closest to the Sixers’ bench. Several Sixers fan on hand reacted by yelling 'E-A-G-L-E-S ... Eagles" once the bird flew away.