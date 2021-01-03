The 76ers are in a groove.
They put on a three-point clinic for a second straight game to improve to an Eastern Conference-best 5-1.
Here is a look at some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ 127-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
This goes to Tobias Harris. The Sixers power forward finished with game highs of 24 points and three blocks to go with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. He made 4 of 7 three-pointers and was a game-best plus-20. His highlights were two nasty first-quarter dunks.
I gave this to P.J. Washington, even though his Hornets teammate Devonte’ Graham missed nine of 10 shots. But Washington missed six of eight shots en route to nine points and was a minus-15.
Harris also gets this. It’s hard to overlook his season-high four steals and three blocks.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ 22 turnovers, with 16 coming after intermission.
This goes to the Sixers making 16 of 35 three-pointers (45.7%). They made 12 of 22 in the first half to put the game out of reach.
Ben Simmons gets this after finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists for his first triple-double of the season and 29th of his career.
The Sixers are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the NBA’s best record at 5-1. It’s still early, but an accomplishment none the less.