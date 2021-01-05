This goes to Tobias Harris for the second straight game. The Sixers power forward scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go with five rebounds and two assists before sitting out the fourth quarter. Eleven of his points came in the third quarter. He scored nine straight on a layup, a dunk, a three-pointer, and a jumper. Then after a layup by Danny Green, Harris scored on a dunk to put the Sixers up, 82-66, with 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the quarter. He also finished with a game-best plus-24.