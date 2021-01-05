The 76ers keep piling on wins.
They had another balanced attack en route to improving to an NBA-best 6-1. This also enabled them to post their 13th consecutive victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Here is a look at some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ 118-101 victory over the Charlotte on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
This goes to Tobias Harris for the second straight game. The Sixers power forward scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go with five rebounds and two assists before sitting out the fourth quarter. Eleven of his points came in the third quarter. He scored nine straight on a layup, a dunk, a three-pointer, and a jumper. Then after a layup by Danny Green, Harris scored on a dunk to put the Sixers up, 82-66, with 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the quarter. He also finished with a game-best plus-24.
I gave this to Bismack Biyombo. The Hornets center shot 2-for-7 and scored four points. He also had three turnovers and graded out at a minus-20.
Joel Embiid gets this one. The Sixers center finished with a game-high three blocks to go with two steals despite sitting out the fourth quarter.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made just 15 of 23 free throws (65.2%).
This goes to the Sixers’ grabbing a season-high 55 rebounds to go with 34 assists. This marked their 22nd consecutive victory when they’ve had at least 50 rebounds and 30 assists.
Sixers lead the NBA in both opponent field-goal percentage (.415) and defensive rating (99.4). Per NBA.com/stats, Philly is the only NBA team holding opponents to fewer than 100 points per 100 possessions. On Monday, the Hornets shot 41.9% from the field and scored 101 points.