Marc Eversley will interview for the Chicago Bulls’ general manager job, a league source has confirmed.
The 76ers senior vice president of player personnel has been granted permission to interview for the Bulls’ vacated post this week. Mark Hughes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic are two other assistant general managers who will reportedly interview with new Bulls executive president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas.
This marks the second time Eversley was a candidate for the GM job. He was granted permission to interview for the Charlotte Hornets’ job in 2018. Charlotte eventually hired Mitch Kupchak.
Karnisovas officially took over the Chicago franchise Monday after spending time as Denver’s general manager. On the same day, the Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman.
Eversley joined the Sixers front office in May 2016, when he was hired by former Sixers president of basketball operations/general manager Bryan Colangelo.
The move marked his second time working with Colangelo. In 2006, Colangelo hired Eversley as director of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors. He spent several seasons climbing up the ranks with the Raptors.
Eversley spent a season as the Washington Wizards’ vice president of player personnel before reuniting with Colangelo in Philly. Colangelo resigned on June 7, 2018, because of a Twitter scandal. Eversley worked at Nike for 10 years before becoming an NBA front-office executive.