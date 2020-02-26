CLEVELAND — Norvel Pelle is not with the 76ers for Wednesday night’s game against the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The rookie reserve center will miss his second consecutive game because of an upper respiratory infection.
Meanwhile, Cavaliers center Andre Drummond will miss the game with a left-calf strain. So fans won’t be treated to the always-entertaining trash talking between Drummond and Sixers center Joel Embiid.
The Sixers will host the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, and the hope is that Pelle will feel well enough to be available for that game. He is averaging 2.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 10 minutes in 17 appearances this season. The Sixers originally signed the 27-year-old to a two-way contract on July 2. Then they converted his contract to a regular one on Feb. 7.
Ben Simmons (lower-back nerve impingement), Marial Shayok (two-way player with G League team) and Zharie Smith (G League) are will be unavailable to the Sixers on Wednesday night.