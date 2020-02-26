The Sixers will host the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, and the hope is that Pelle will feel well enough to be available for that game. He is averaging 2.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 10 minutes in 17 appearances this season. The Sixers originally signed the 27-year-old to a two-way contract on July 2. Then they converted his contract to a regular one on Feb. 7.