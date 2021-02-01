CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doc Rivers has led the 76ers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.
His coaching is not going unnoticed.
On Monday, Rivers was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December and January. The future Hall of Fame coach has led the Sixers to an early 15-6 record. They have a 2 1/2-game lead over the second-place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.
This is Rivers’ first Coach of the Month award with the Sixers and 12th overall. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the only coach with more Coach of the Month awards (17). Rivers is tied with Pat Riley, Phil Jackson and George Karl for second.
Rivers accepted the Sixers job on Oct. 1. He’s utilizing his players’ strengths instead of fitting them into a system. The 59-year-old coach has been a successful play-caller, who has made solid in-game adjustments. The Sixers’ defensive rating of 106.8 ranks first in the conference and third in the NBA. Philly also owns the league’s best home record at 10-1.
Rivers took over a team that finished the regular season in a disappointing sixth place in the conference and was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.