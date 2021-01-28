Daryl Morey is not at the 76ers’ much-anticipated game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to non-team-related COVID-19 contact tracing, according to sources.
The Sixers president of basketball operations is working remotely due to potential exposure. A league source said Morey has tested negative and is following the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which require him to quarantine away from the Sixers for seven days.
Wednesday night’s game at the Wells Fargo Center marked the fourth game that Morey missed. He didn’t attend Friday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics. Nor did he accompany the team to Detroit for games against the Pistons on Saturday and Monday.
Unfortunately for the Sixers, they are too familiar with having people in the NBA’s protocols.
Reserve center Vincent Poirier has been sidelined due to testing positive since Jan. 8.
Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott missed the start of training camp after receiving positive tests.
The Sixers learned Jan. 7 that Seth Curry, who was sidelined with a sore ankle, had tested positive.
That forced the team to quarantine and contact trace in a New York hotel late that night after their road game against the Brooklyn Nets and the next day. That led to Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, and Poirier all being out because of contact tracing after being seated at the same table with Curry during a team meeting in New York.
Harris, Thybulle, and Milton all received negative tests and were able to return Jan. 14 against the Miami Heat.
However, the Sixers had their Jan. 17 game at the Oklahoma City Thunder postponed 90 minutes before tip-off due to contact tracing.
The Sixers had no new positive COVID-19 tests to report, but remained in Oklahoma City as part of contact tracing/quarantining and to await test results. The contact tracing stemmed from their road game the night before against the Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, who played against, received a positive test Jan. 17.