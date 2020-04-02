Could Elton Brand’s tenure as the 76ers general manager be nearly over? Will the 41-year-old become the New York Knicks’ next GM?
Leon Rose, the new Knicks president of basketball operations, is targeting Brand as a candidate for the Knicks job, the New York Daily News reported on Wednesday. The problem is that Brand will be under contract with the Sixers past this season. As a result, he would have to get permission to interview for another job.
But Rose is reportedly waiting to see if the Sixers release Brand after this season.
A team source said the Sixers are happy with Brand’s work since being named general manager in 2018. The source cited Brand’s leadership and strong working relationships with players, agents and executives around the league.
Sixers coach Brett Brown has been on the hot seat due to the team’s underachievement this season, and there has been speculation that ownership could make some changes in the front office if the team fails to meet expectations.
The Sixers (39-26) were favored by some to reach the NBA Finals but are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sixers promoted Brand to general manager on Sept. 18, 2018. He replaced Bryan Colangelo, who resigned as general manager and president of basketball operations in June of that year.
Brand had been the Sixers’ vice president of basketball operations and general manager of their G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. He also had two playing stints with the Sixers, the second time in 2016 as he served as a mentor to the team’s young players.
The 6-foot-8, 265-pound power forward retired from playing in 2016, ending a 17-year career that started when the Chicago Bulls chose him with the first pick in the 1999 draft.
Rose, a Cherry Hill native, was a successful sports agent for 25 years before taking over the Knicks on March 2.