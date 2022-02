Sixers center Joel Embiid high-fives teammate guard Matisse Thybulle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-93 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this after finishing with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post his second triple-double of the season and fourth of his career. It was the first 40-point triple-double by a Sixer since March 18, 1968, when Wilt Chamberlain destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers with 53 points, 32 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Worst performance: Georges Niang gets this one. The Sixers reserve power forward had more fouls (five) than points scored (three). He missed four of five shots, including going 1-for-4 on three-pointers.

Best defensive performance: Tobias Harris gets this for doing a solid job on Darius Garland. The Sixers power forward had one block and shut down Garland in the second half. The Cavs point guard was held to seven points on 2-for-9 shooting and had four turnovers after intermission.

Worst statistic: The Cavs were laying long-range bricks in the first quarter. They missed six of seven three-point attempts in the first quarter.

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from beyond the arc. They made 10 of 22 three-pointers for 45.5%.

Best individual statistic: Matisse Thybulle was the king of steals, finishing with a career-high six.