Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-93 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this after finishing with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post his second triple-double of the season and fourth of his career. It was the first 40-point triple-double by a Sixer since March 18, 1968, when Wilt Chamberlain destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers with 53 points, 32 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Worst performance: Georges Niang gets this one. The Sixers reserve power forward had more fouls (five) than points scored (three). He missed four of five shots, including going 1-for-4 on three-pointers.

Best defensive performance: Tobias Harris gets this for doing a solid job on Darius Garland. The Sixers power forward had one block and shut down Garland in the second half. The Cavs point guard was held to seven points on 2-for-9 shooting and had four turnovers after intermission.

Worst statistic: The Cavs were laying long-range bricks in the first quarter. They missed six of seven three-point attempts in the first quarter.

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from beyond the arc. They made 10 of 22 three-pointers for 45.5%.

Best individual statistic: Matisse Thybulle was the king of steals, finishing with a career-high six.