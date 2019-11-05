Korkmaz was averaging career highs of 6.6 points and 16 minutes heading into the Suns game. He’s logged more than 19 minutes in three of the five games. He had 17 points while making 3-of-8 three-pointers and 4-of-5 foul shots in Wednesday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Korkmaz followed that up with 11 points while making 3-of-6 three-pointers on a night that concluded with his first NBA game-winner on Saturday. He also blocked two shots.