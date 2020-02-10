Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz gets this for the second consecutive game. He scored 31 points, two nights after scoring a career-high 34. On this night, the third-year swingman made 6 of 11 three-pointers and graded out at a game-best plus-14.
Worst performance: This was tough, because Al Horford finished with seven rebounds and two blocks. However, his missing all six of his shots en route to being held scoreless in 30 minutes, 16 seconds was hard to overlook. It’s the first time the five-time All-Star failed to score a point in 835 career games.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Joel Embiid. The Sixers center had a game-high four blocks and three steals in addition to his 28 points and game-high 12 rebounds.
Worst statistic: I have to give this to Horford’s shooting.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to Korkmaz’s scoring 17 first-quarter points. He hit 4 of 5 three-pointers in the period.
Best of the best: Korkmaz’s joining JJ Redick in the back-to-back 30-point club. They’re the only Sixers reserves to score 30-plus points in consecutive games since bench stats were first kept during the 1970-71 season.