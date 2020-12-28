One could argue the 76ers have the worst luck when it comes to injuries.
The team has been battling ailments since the start of “The Process” during the 2013-14 season. The injury bug continues seven seasons later.
It turns out that Furkan Korkmaz suffered a left adductor strain during Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, the Sixers said. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Korkmaz was in noticeable pain from the groin injury while going to the locker room for evaluation and did not return.
The fourth-year guard had a solid training camp and cemented himself as one of the Sixers’ key reserves. He averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 18.3 minutes in three games. If there was a blemish, it was his three-point shooting: He made just 4 of 16 three-pointers.
His absence should create more playing time for second-year swingman Matisse Thybulle.