OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the 76ers’ best reserves is back in action.
Furkan Korkmaz is available for Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing the last 11 games with a left groin strain The swingman was hurt during a road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 27.
A fourth-year veteran, Korkmaz had cemented himself as one of the Sixers’ key reserves before the injury. He averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 18.3 minutes in three games. If there was a blemish, it was his three-point shooting: Korkmaz made just 4 of 16 three-pointers.
His absence created more playing time for second-year swingman Matisse Thybulle.
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (right knee pain), Mike Scott (right knee soreness), Seth Curry and Vincent Poirier, both of whom are under the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.