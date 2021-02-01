When Simmons came in and joined Thybulle, the Pacers had trouble dealing with both of them at the top of the zone. The Sixers defense also led to transition opportunities as the play below showed with Thybulle getting the steal and giving it to Simmons, who fed Furkan Korkmaz for the basket. Thybulle gets a lot of steals coming off the weak side, as he did on this play to take the ball away from Domantas Sabonis.