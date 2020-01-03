HOUSTON — The 76ers will be without another one of their key reserves in Friday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
James Ennis III will miss the matchup against his former team because of a stomach illness. This comes one day after the reserve swingman was held out of practice.
The Sixers are also without reserve shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, who will miss his sixth straight game with a right-knee sprain and bone bruise. Thybulle will be reevaluated in the coming days.
This will mark the first game Ennis has missed this season. The sixth-year veteran is averaging 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist in 17.7 minutes this season.
The Sixers acquired the 29-year-old from the Rockets Feb. 7 for the right to swap second-round picks in the 2021 draft. The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder became a key part of the Sixers’ rotation shortly after his acquisition.
Ennis declined the player option for $1.8 million he had for this season in May only to later sign a two-year, $4.1 million deal to stay with the Sixers. He has a player option for the second year, and the team will have his Bird rights.