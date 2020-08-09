KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One could argue that the 76ers are a bad-luck team or simply cursed.
Joel Embiid suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and did not return.
This comes a day after the Sixers announced that Ben Simmons will have surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee. The loose piece was discovered after he suffered a temporary partial dislocation of his left kneecap in Wednesday’s win over Washington.
On Sunday, Embiid was hurt while landing awkwardly on the stanchion after trying to block a shot. He later grabbed the ankle during a timeout with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left in the quarter.
Embiid then had it checked out on the bench before trying to stretch it out. After the timeout, he headed for the locker room.
The All-Star center had 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting to go with 4 rebounds in 6 minutes.