ATLANTA – Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The 76ers center is dealing with a sprained right ankle and sutures for a lip laceration. He missed Saturday’s 117-111 road victory over the Detroit Pistons because of the ankle.
He reported discomfort in his ankle following Wednesday’s season-opening victory over the Boston Celtics. The two-time All-Star didn’t practice Friday and was only able to participate in a portion of Saturday morning’s shootaround at Detroit Country Day School. Afterward, he told the team medical staff that he would be unable to play Saturday.
Embiid had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in 23 minutes against the Celtics. He left the game briefly after suffering a lip laceration early in the third quarter when Boston’s Jaylen Brown slammed into Embiid while attempting a layup. The big man, who was defending on the play, fell to the court.
He remained there for a couple of minutes and was checked out by the team’s doctor and trainer. Embiid went to the locker room to be examined and was fine except for the laceration.