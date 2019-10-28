ATLANTA — Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle and sutures for a lip laceration, but the 76ers center participated in the morning shootaround at State Farm Arena.
The two-time All-Star missed Saturday’s 117-111 road victory over the Detroit Pistons because of the ankle. He declined to do a post-shootaround interview, preferring to speak before the game, but did say that he feels good.
After the shootaround, he participated in shooting drills with Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz. Embiid did not show any signs of discomfort and was in a jovial mood, at one point attempting to block a Korkmaz shot.
He had reported discomfort in his ankle after Wednesday’s season-opening victory over the Boston Celtics. Embiid didn’t practice Friday and participated in only a portion of Saturday morning’s shootaround in Detroit. Afterward, he told the team medical staff that he would be unable to play Saturday.
Embiid had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in 23 minutes against the Celtics. He left the game briefly after suffering a lip laceration early in the third quarter when Boston’s Jaylen Brown slammed into him while attempting a layup. The big man, who was defending on the play, fell to the court.
He remained there for a couple of minutes and was checked out by the team’s doctor and trainer. Embiid went to the locker room to be examined and was fine except for the laceration.