CLEVELAND — Joel Embiid missed Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with what the 76ers labeled “back tightness.”
This comes after coach Doc Rivers didn’t reveal Embiid’s status for the game on Saturday night or during Sunday’s pregame media availability. The Sixers had a knack of not playing Embiid on consecutive nights. The term load management was usually used when he missed a game.
Saturday’s matchup in New York and Sunday’s game against the Cavs marked the Sixers’ first back-to-back situation of the young season. The NBA will fine teams $100,000 if they rest players from nationally televised games who were found to be healthy,
Embiid kind of leisurely warmed up before the game while players for both teams were in the locker room. At one point, he was listed as active, but not starting. But right before the game, Embiid was ruled out.
In two games, Embiid is averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds.