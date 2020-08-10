KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The 76ers could be a shell of themselves during Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at The Arena.
Joel Embiid will be sidelined with a twisted left ankle. Josh Richardson will miss the game due to rest. Tobias Harris (right ankle soreness) and Al Horford (left knee soreness) are questionable.
Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, who was already sidelined, had surgery Monday morning to remove the loose body in his left knee. Dr. Chris Dodson from the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute performed the surgery. The loose piece was found after he suffered a temporary partial dislocation of his left kneecap Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
The Sixers said Simmons will begin rehabilitation immediately in Philadelphia and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. There’s a report that the two-time All-Star will miss the remainder of the season. The team had been preparing for the playoffs as if the 6-foot-10, 248-pounder won’t be available.
To have surgery and then come back and play in the bubble, where games are scheduled about every other day, would be risky. Simmons would have to quarantine before being available to play this season because of the pandemic. It’s best for Simmons to use this time to prepare for next season’s training camp in November.