KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Joel Embiid hasn’t done much in regards to quantity during the NBA restart. Yet 76ers coach Brett Brown is pleased with what the three-time All-Star center has been able to do in his limited time on the court.
“I think defensively, to have him be as much of an even amplified rim protector has been achieved in that he’s played,” Brown said before Friday night’s seeding-game finale against the Houston Rockets, a 134-96 win at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
- Sixers coach Brett Brown doesn’t think Joel Embiid’s right hand will restrict him from playing against Celtics
- Boston Celtics know firsthand what former teammate Al Horford brings to Sixers
- Sixers-Rockets observations: Joel Embiid gets his work in, James Harden’s creativity, Matisse Thybulle’s defense
Brown is also happy the franchise player is rolling with the pick-and-roll.
“But, in general, I think he’s achieved those ... things,” Brown said.
On Friday, Embiid finished with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, 5 turnovers, 5 fouls, and 1 block in his final tuneup before the postseason. He got into a little altercation with James Harden after Harden whacked him on the hands during a drive to the basket. The officials didn’t call the foul on Harden, who grabbed the defensive rebound. Once Harden dribbled out to the foul line, Embiid intentionally rammed into him. Harden responded by throwing the ball at Embiid. Embiid was called for a foul, while Harden received a technical.
Tobias Harris paced the Sixers (43-30) with 18 points leading eight different players in double figures. Every Sixer who played scored at least one basket. Reserve Matisse Thybulle finished with 4 steals and 2 blocks to go with 7 points.
Game 1 of the Sixers’ best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
In their finale tuneup, the starters played 2½ quarters.
“For us, it was important to play, to continue to play,” Al Horford said. “I know some teams probably didn’t play their guys. But for us, I mean we are missing Ben [Simmons]. The starting [lineup] is really all shaken out.
“We haven’t really played with each other that much. So it was very beneficial for us today to go out there and play and continue to build that chemistry.”
Embiid averaged 30 points through the first four seeding games.
He played only 5 minutes, 42 seconds of the fifth game after twisting his left ankle, which sidelined him for one game. He injured his right hand in the first half of the seventh game against the Raptors. Embiid had his hand evaluated at halftime and the X-rays were negative. Embiid did not play in the second half because he was scheduled to play limited minutes.
Against Houston, Embiid flexed and grabbed his injured hand a few times, but remained in the game for his scheduled 22 minutes, 52 seconds of action.
His highlight on Friday night was a play that didn’t count. Showing off some volleyball skills while diving out of bounds, Embiid attempted to save the ball with a closed fist underhand dig.
The Sixers took a commanding 71-47 halftime lead in a game where the No. 1 goal was to stay healthy. They shot 10-for-16 from the three-point line. Harris (12 points), Embiid (11), Alec Burks (10), and Furkan Korkmaz (10) led the first-half scoring.
The Sixers opened up a commanding 40-point cushion (134-94) on Kyle O’Quinn’s layup with 51.3 seconds left.
For the game, Philly made 18 of 38 three-pointers. Harden finished with a game-high 27 points and clinched his third straight scoring title.