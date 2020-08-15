On Friday, Embiid finished with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, 5 turnovers, 5 fouls, and 1 block in his final tuneup before the postseason. He got into a little altercation with James Harden after Harden whacked him on the hands during a drive to the basket. The officials didn’t call the foul on Harden, who grabbed the defensive rebound. Once Harden dribbled out to the foul line, Embiid intentionally rammed into him. Harden responded by throwing the ball at Embiid. Embiid was called for a foul, while Harden received a technical.