Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-104 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: I had to give this to Joel Embiid for his dominant performance. The Sixers’ three-time All-Star Game starter, playing despite a cold, scored a season-high 39 points and added game highs of 16 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He made 18 of 19 foul shots.
Worst performance: This goes to Jarrett Allen, one of the primary victims of Embiid’s dominance. The Nets center was scoreless, missing all four of his shots. He also committed two turnovers and graded out at a minus-15 while playing just 12 minutes, 40 seconds.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Embiid, who had two clutch blocked shots. His second one forced overtime, as he denied Wilson Chandler’s layup attempt with 0.2 seconds left in regulation.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made just 4 of 22 shots, 18.2%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made 32 of 35 free throws, 91.4. Embiid had a big hand in that, as noted.
Best of the best: This has to go to Embiid’s confidence. After the game, the 25-year-old said, "I’m here, just being the best player in the world. I just intend to keep coming out every single night and just play hard and try to get wins, and go out and try to win a championship.”