Answer: Maybe I’m in the minority, but Green is better suited for the starting lineup. He’s the glue guy, who does a lot that goes unnoticed. A three-time NBA champion, he’s the only Sixer who knows what it takes to win big games consistently. I look at him as a coach on the floor. Right now, Ben Simmons is the facilitator. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry are looked upon to provide scoring. The Sixers don’t need another scorer in this starting lineup as much as they need a three-and-D guy such as Green, who will make sure the Sixers don’t fold under pressure.