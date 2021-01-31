INDIANAPOLIS — 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss Sunday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with back tightness. This will mark the second game that Embiid has missed in seven days and the fifth overall this season.
He also missed Monday’s road game at the Detroit Pistons, the Jan. 8 home contest vs. the Denver Nuggets, and the Dec. 27 road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with back tightness. Embiid missed the Jan. 16 game at the Memphis Grizzlies with right knee pain.
The Sixers are 0-4 in games without their MVP candidate. One of those losses without Embiid, a 12-point setback to the Nuggets, came when the Sixers had only seven available players. However, they lost to the Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers by an average of 19.5 points. The Sixers suffered a two-point loss to the Grizzlies.
Tony Bradley started in Embiid’s place against the Pacers.
Embiid landed hard on his back after being fouled by LeBron James during Wednesday’s home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in Friday’s road contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves after being listed as questionable for the game.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers asked if Sunday’s absence had to do with Embiid’s taking a step backward with his back or just maintenance through a 72-game season.
“It’s not that he took a step backwards,” Rivers said, “it’s just it’s still sore from the fall. He played through it the other night. So it’s not maintenance. But it’s not something that I see that is going to take a while.”
Embiid had 37 points and 11 rebounds against the Timberwolves despite sitting out the fourth quarter when the Sixers had a commanding lead.
He is averaging 28.3 points (fourth in the NBA), 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.