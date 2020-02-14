I think it will depend on how the team is playing. Right now, one would have to assume that he would be buried deep on the depth chart with a bunch of guards/wings ahead of him. You would also have to assume that Brown wants to get Robinson and Burks as many reps as he can to get them in rhythm with their new teammates. Plus, the Sixers are trying to move up the standings. So the remaining games are important until the Sixers are locked into a playoff seed. As a result, one would assume that if Shayok plays it would be just limited minutes, like mop-up duty in a blowout victory.