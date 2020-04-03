The 76ers’ managing partners and their franchise player came together for a worthy cause. Managing partner Josh Harris, co-managing partner David Blitzer and three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid donated $1.3 million Friday to Penn Medicine. The joint donation is to support health care workers fighting the COVID-19.
The funding will help with the deployment of COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia doctors and nurses.
“During this pademic, many doctors and nurses are working like soldiers on the front lines of a war and they need to be provided with as much armor as possible in this battle,” Embiid said in a statement. “COVID-19 antibody testing can help Philadelphia health care workers at this critical time, and we need to do everything possible to help those heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help us.”
Globally, there have been around 1,025,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with around 53,900 deaths. There have been around 245,500 confirmed cases and around 6,00 deaths in the United States.