In this podcast, Keith Pompey takes an in-depth look at the Sixers’ 117-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid had another dominant performance. Pompey also talks about the postgame comments by Embiid and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart about Embiid’s attempting 21 foul shots. And Pompey ends the podcast talking about Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony.