Fans account for 50% of the All-Star votes to determine the 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which is expected to be played on March 7 in Atlanta. A selected media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25 percent of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballets. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.