MEMPHIS — There are noticeable differences about Joel Embiid.
The 76ers’ franchise player is displaying vocal leadership on the floor that hasn’t been visible in the past. He also realizes that he doesn’t have to do everything on his own. It is all about picking his spots, realizing he’s still going to make an impact.
A prime example of Embiid’s improvement was Tuesday night’s 137-134 overtime victory over the Miami Heat at home.
Embiid let Tyrese Maxey hear it after the rookie combo guard made a mistake. Later on, the three-time All-Star directed rookies Isaiah Joe and Dakota Mathias on where they needed to be on the court.
He also only attempted seven shots in the first half while focusing on grabbing rebounds, playing solid defense, and getting teammates involved. But he took over after intermission. With the Sixers trailing by 13 points with 8 minutes, 39 seconds left in the quarter, Embiid scored in eight of the next nine Sixers possessions and the Sixers led by three. Embiid ended up with 45 points, 16 rebounds, and a career-best five steals.
“Like you said, it’s all about picking my spots,” he said of that game. “For example, we had a great first quarter. Guys are making shots. The ball is moving. I don’t have to do anything. All I have to do is get guys open. Whoever is hot ... I have to keep finding them.”
Twenty of his points came in the third quarter, during which he made all eight of his shots from the field and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. His 20-foot jumper with 4.3 seconds left in regulation knotted the score at 120.
Embiid went on to score the Sixers’ first nine points in overtime. Then, with his team up by 134-132, he hit two foul shots to make it a four-point game with 8.9 seconds left.
“When things get tougher, who’s going to show up? That’s my job,” Embiid said. “You know, just be aggressive. Aggressive doesn’t mean scoring. It also means, especially the way guys on other teams are guarding me, I can create shots for my teammates.”
For Embiid, it’s about helping his teammates.
He knows that by involving teammates, it actually benefits him the most. He’ll see fewer double- and triple-teams when they are knocking down shots. In addition, Embiid realizes he not winning an NBA title by himself.
So he’s focusing on getting the group to play well collectively.
But the Sixers won’t have a chance to win a title unless Embiid is healthy and playing at a high level. In past postseasons, he’s dealt with various ailments. Looking to avoid that, the Sixers are using caution while cramming 72 regular-season games from Dec. 23 to tentatively May 16 due to the pandemic.
Because of a sore right knee, Embiid will miss this weekend’s road games on back-to-back nights. It will mark the third and fourth games he’ll have missed in the Sixers’ first 15 contests.
The Sixers headed into Saturday’s matchup with an 0-2 record in games without Embiid, an early MVP candidate.
He’s averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, a career-best 1.4 steals to go with 1.5 blocks. He’s also shooting a career-best 39.4% on three-pointers. But perhaps his greatest impact has been his voice.
There were times last season when Embiid’s frustration was on full display. This season, however, he’s been the vocal leader instead of visibly sulking.
“I’m just trying to lead everyone, trying to make sure we have a good chance,” he said. “If everybody stays healthy, we got a chance to win it all, get to the Finals. So I’m just trying to make sure I do my job.
“But we also got a lot of young guys. They got a lot of talent. You know, they need to learn.”
Embiid’s leadership is obviously benefiting the Sixers. He’s been able to guide the young players through a lot of situations, which leads us back to his coming down hard on Maxey after the rookie made a blunder against the Heat.
“You know, Tyrese has been playing well,” Embiid said. “Sometimes he makes mistakes, and you just got to let him know how everything works.
“At times, we are not playing the right way. So we have to get on them, and explain how everything is supposed to be, and what they are supposed to be doing.”
As Embiid noted, Maxey, Joe, Mathias, and another rookie Paul Reed have all been willing learners, who have listened to the big man’s instructions.
But it all starts with his leadership and selflessness.