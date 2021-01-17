He also only attempted seven shots in the first half while focusing on grabbing rebounds, playing solid defense, and getting teammates involved. But he took over after intermission. With the Sixers trailing by 13 points with 8 minutes, 39 seconds left in the quarter, Embiid scored in eight of the next nine Sixers possessions and the Sixers led by three. Embiid ended up with 45 points, 16 rebounds, and a career-best five steals.