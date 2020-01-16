The 76ers confirmed on Thursday that Joel Embiid had a followup evaluation with his surgeon earlier this week.
This comes after the two-time All-Star told media members in Baltimore on Tuesday that he had a successful doctor’s visit on Monday. The team said Embiid is progressing well and has been cleared to partake in non-contact conditioning drills. He participated in those drills before Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center and after Thursday’s practice at the team’s practice facility in Camden.
The team spokesman said the Sixers expect to have another update in about a week.
Embiid will miss his fifth consecutive game after tearing a ligament in his left ring finger against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 6 at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had surgery Friday in New York. The procedure typically requires a month of healing, followed by several weeks of physical therapy, sports medicine specialists say.
Embiid has been evaluated and treated daily by the Sixers medical staff in collaboration with the surgeon.
Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.35 blocks in 31.1 minutes. He also provides a stiff defensive presence.