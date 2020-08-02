You can say that McConnell isn’t a great shooter. But he’s a winner. Even in the playoffs two seasons ago, he came in and won a game for the Sixers. He was inserted into the starting lineup with the team on the brink of playoff elimination in Game 4 of the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston. The Sixers fed off his grit in the 103-92 victory. He scored 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting and added seven rebounds and five assists.