In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci talk about the 76ers’ still lacking an identity. The team plays a lot of equal-opportunity basketball.

The duo also discuss the poor execution and decisions by the Sixers on the possession Wednesday night that concluded with Al Horford missing a three-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining in a 108-104 home loss to the Miami Heat.

And they conclude the podcast by saying Wednesday’s poor shooting performance will only invite more teams to play zone against the Sixers.