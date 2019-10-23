The 76ers have no complaints about how Joel Embiid’s managed his health this preseason.
The two-time All-Star center sat out one exhibition game due to load management. He’s also played limited minutes in others.
But ...
“I think he’s been the best that he’s even been,” coach Brett Brown said before Wednesday’s season-opener against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. “This is the best preseason that Joel Embiid has ever had since our time together.”
That’s because Embiid was determined to have a great season team-wise and individually. So he put in work and has shown the discipline to give Brown the confidence to declare that Embiid’s in the best shape at a start of the season.
“Is he an A+ right now? No is not,” Brown said. "But he is trending in the way that we want. And nobody asked him to be that on opening night.
“I think we got to land the plane on April 15 [the final day of the regular season] where we can answer that question and say yup, he’s an A+.”
Embiid was hampered by tendinitis in this left knee late last season. He missed 14 of the final 24 regular-season games, plus Game 3 of the Sixers’ opening-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.
The 25-year-old said at last month’s media day that he was 20 pounds lighter than he was at the end of last season. He added that he wanted to shed an additional five pounds by opening night.
Brown was unsure Wednesday if Embiid lost those five pounds.
“He looks good, though,” the coach said. “I have been with him for all of his years [in the NBA]. I feel when I look at him, I think he looks healthy. He looks like he’s ready to have a great season. I do not know what that means, what the scale says.”
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons headed into Wednesday’s matchup as one of the league’s top double-double tandems.
Embiid had 58 double-doubles this past season while Simmons finished with 42. As a result, they were the NBA’s only pair of teammates with at least 40. That enabled to them before the first pair in team history to accomplish that feat since Charles Barkley and Mike Gminski did it during the 1988-89 season.
Sixers reserve point guard Trey Burke got a nice salary adjustment for making the team’s opening-day roster. His contract will be adjusted from $405,000 to $810,000 for making the team. He will make up to $1.8 million by remaining on the team on Jan. 10. That’s when all contract become guaranteed for the remainder of the season,