The 76ers’ managing partners are making a difference during a trying time.
Josh Harris and David Blitzer made a six-figure donation Tuesday to New Jersey’s RWJBarnabas Health, a partner of the New Jersey Devils. Harris and Blitzer also own the NHL team.
The donation secured funds for ventilators and surgical masks along with hand sanitizer, gloves, gowns, cleaning supplies and eye protection for the 35,000-plus employees in the RWJBarbanas Health system amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But this wasn’t the only donation Harris and Blitzer made to RWJBarbanas.
The two also own the Prudential Center, home of the Devils. On Monday, Harris and Blitzer donated the remaining supplies the team had left over at the center — 7,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, soap, and other sanitizing supplies.
That came the same day it was announced that Harris and Blitzer made two major donations in the Philadelphia area.
They made a seven-figure commitment to purchase 10,000 Chromebook laptops for students in the Philadelphia School District. The computers will help the students receive an education at home.
Harris and Blitzer also made an undisclosed six-figure donation to Philabundance, the local nonprofit organization. That donation was used to provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people in the Philadelphia area.
On Friday, Harris and Blitzer made a donation to the Newark food relief program as a way to assist families affected by COVID-19. Families in need received ShopRite gift cards and shopping assistance.
Tuesday’s announcement came seven days after Harris noted that the Sixers’ and Devils’ at-will workers will keep their current salaries. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the teams, decided not to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL’s suspended seasons.
Hourly and event staff employees at the Prudential Center will be paid through May 15.