ORLANDO – For the 76ers, the preseason is about evaluation and opportunities.
Furkan Korkmaz and Josh Richardson will get opportunities to shine in different roles Sunday evening against at the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Korkmaz, a reserve swingman, will be one of the first players off the bench. Meanwhile, Richardson will serve as the backup point guard in addition to being the starting shooting guard.
“I think everybody responds differently with who they are with," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “So [the team will] try to get Furk a little bit more [time] with some of our more solid rotation players.”
The Sixers (2-0) did that with Shake Milton in Friday’s 100-87 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The second-year guard was inserted into the starting lineup due to Joel Embiid missing the game because of load management.
Embiid will be back in the starting lineup alongside Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Richardson and Ben Simmons. However, Richardson will become the primary ball handler when Simmons is out of the game.
“This is what preseason for me is about, an early preseason as well,” Brown said. “You need to see things.”
But playing point guard isn’t a new role for Richardson, who the Sixers acquired from the Miami Heat in a July trade for Jimmy Butler.
He played some point guard at Sante Fe High School in Oklahoma, at Tennessee, and with the Heat.
The fifth-year veteran has averaged 17 points through two preseason games.
On Friday, he scored 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting and added a balanced game with four assists, three blocks, and a steal.
"He’s been amazing so far,” Simmons said after the Hornets game. “Defensively, obviously he’s been a presence communicating with everybody. But offensively, he’s gifted. He can get to the rim and shoot the ball. He has great touch and he’s been a great addition so far.”
Meanwhile, Korkmaz has been a non-factor in the preseason.
He averaged 1.5 points while shooting a combined 1-for-5 in limited action through two preseason games.