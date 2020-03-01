LOS ANGELES — Josh Richardson suffered a nose contusion early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers shooting guard did not return.
He suffered the injury when teammate Alec Burks backed into him and they appeared to bang heads. Richardson, who was standing alone on baseline before the collision, was knocked to the Staples Center court.
After getting up, he went to the locker room for evaluation. He was ruled out for the rest of the game right before intermission.
The 26-year-old was having a solid game before the injury. He had nine points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with one rebound and one assist.
The already banged-up Sixers entered the game minus two starters — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Simmons missed his fourth game with a pinched nerve in his lower back. Meanwhile, this marked the second game that Embiid was sidelined with a left shoulder strain.