The 76ers parted ways with Justin Anderson and Frank Mason III on Saturday.
Anderson was on a partially guaranteed deal, while Mason had an Exhibit 10 contract. As a result, Mason will play the Sixers NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid. So his brief signing with Sixers was just a way for them to have his G-League rights.
Meanwhile, this was Anderson’s second stint with the Sixers. This time around, the squad gave him an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
The swingman saw limited action in both preseason games.
He had 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting in eight minutes during the Sixers’ 108-99 victory on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. On Friday, Anderson missed his lone shot attempt while grabbing 2 rebounds in a scoreless six minutes during a 113-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Sixers first acquired him, Andrew Bogut, a 2017 second-round pick and a 2020 second-rounder from the Dallas Mavericks, in exchange for Nerlens Noel in February 2017.
Anderson quickly became a fan favorite for his defensive effort and intense style of play. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 62 games during parts of two season before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in July 2018. Anderson had recurring shin splints that sidelined him 21 games during the 2017-18 season.
By waiving Anderson and Mason, the Sixers trimmed their roster to 17 players (15 regular, 2 two-way), the maximum allowed during the regular season. Philly opens the the regular season on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards at home.
Two-way players can go between the NBA and the G-League.
NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him to the G League. In the former case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the player.