Justin Anderson is back.
The swingman signed a two-year deal to return to the 76ers on Friday. The contract is partially guaranteed in the first season.
Anderson is getting an opportunity to compete for a roster spot once training camp begins Tuesday. The team will participate in individual workouts for the first five days.
Anderson will see a lot of familiar faces when he re-enters the building.
The Sixers acquired him, Andrew Bogut, a 2017 second-round pick, and a 2020 second-rounder from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Nerlens Noel in February 2017.
Anderson quickly became a fan favorite for his defensive effort and intense style of play. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 62 games during parts of two season before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in July 2018. Anderson had recurring shin splints that sidelined him 21 games during the 2017-18 season.
He was most recently on a substitution contract with the Brooklyn Nets during this summer’s NBA restart in Kissimmee, Fla.
The 27-year-old was the 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Mavericks. He has averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 226 career games and 24 starts with four teams in five seasons.