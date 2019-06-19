The answer to this question has a chance to alter the NBA’s competitive balance in a way that few single transactions ever have. Not only would his departure make his new team an instant contender, it would force the Raptors to start contemplating a complete rebuild before they even get fitted for their rings. Kyle Lowry will be 34 in March and coming off a season in which he looking nothing like a legitimate No. 1 scoring option. Marc Gasol will be 35 in January. With $101 million committed to those two plus Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, and Norman Powell, the Raptors would be counting on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to take two more big steps forward in order to compete with the likes of the Sixers, Celtics, Bucks and Pacers for one of the top four seeds in the East. That’s not out of the realm of possibility, but there’s an argument to be made that Toronto’s best course of action would be to attempt to trade Lowry and Gasol for younger building blocks. Along with the wise use of the resulting cap space, the Raptors could then hope to enter 2020-21 with a new young core and a chance to contend.