Joel Embiid is battling through an injury.
The 76ers center suffered a dislocated left ring finger in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center. The two-time All-Star went to the locker room twice to get it treated in the quarter.
The second time came with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in the quarter when his finger was awkwardly pointed outward in front of his little finger.
However, Embiid returned in the game at the start of the second quarter. He rarely used his left hand before being subbed out of the game with 7:44 left before intermission.
Embiid came into the game averaging 23.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He had two points on 1-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. He added four more points on 2-for-3 shooting in the second. In addition to his six points, Embiid had five rebounds and three assists at the half.